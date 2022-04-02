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Lifestyle Changes for Everyone on the Planet 2022-2023
ADAPT2030 | Civilization Cycle
ADAPT2030 | Civilization CycleCheckmark Icon
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579 views • April 02, 2022
🔵 DOWNLOAD MINI ICE AGE CONVERSATIONS (AUDIO PODCASTS)

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It is apparent we are shifting monetary systems to a resource backed global reserve currency, and along with this a massive shift in lifestyles in countries that have never experienced hardship. This is what you can expect for food, energy, homes and money moving through the next nine months.


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