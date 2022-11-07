Self Defense Videos
► https://www.codereddefense.com
Here’s an interesting video on how to protect yourself from an aggressive person.
You’ll learn self defense tips on what to do when confronted by an aggressive individual coming towards you abruptly.
It’s always good to be prepared to face violence. When you’re ready, you have more options to stay safe during a violent altercation. Always keep your training skills up to date.
Footwork for Self-Defense
► https://www.codereddefense.com/footwork-principles/
Self-Defense article:
https://www.codereddefense.com/how-to-defend-yourself-from-an-aggressive-person/
Stay safe,
Nick Drossos and Patrick Viana
Code Red Defense
https://www.codereddefense.com/newsletter/
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.