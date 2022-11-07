Create New Account
How to Protect Yourself from an Aggressive Person
Code Red Defense
Published 21 days ago |

Self Defense Videos

Here’s an interesting video on how to protect yourself from an aggressive person.

You’ll learn self defense tips on what to do when confronted by an aggressive individual coming towards you abruptly.

It’s always good to be prepared to face violence. When you’re ready, you have more options to stay safe during a violent altercation. Always keep your training skills up to date.

Footwork for Self-Defense

Self-Defense article:

Stay safe,

Nick Drossos and Patrick Viana

Code Red Defense

