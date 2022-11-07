Self Defense Videos

► https://www.codereddefense.com

Here’s an interesting video on how to protect yourself from an aggressive person.

You’ll learn self defense tips on what to do when confronted by an aggressive individual coming towards you abruptly.

It’s always good to be prepared to face violence. When you’re ready, you have more options to stay safe during a violent altercation. Always keep your training skills up to date.

Footwork for Self-Defense

► https://www.codereddefense.com/footwork-principles/

Self-Defense article:

https://www.codereddefense.com/how-to-defend-yourself-from-an-aggressive-person/

Stay safe,

Nick Drossos and Patrick Viana

Code Red Defense

https://www.codereddefense.com/newsletter/