There’s a crisis on our southern border. Sensible Americans are deeply concerned about the massive surge of illegal immigrants. But this crisis didn’t spring out of nowhere — it’s been decades in the making. In 1988, the parent company of The New American magazine, The John Birch Society, produced a documentary called Out of Control: The Immigration Invasion.
Tragically, the documentary has held up very well against the test of time, as many of its predictions have come to pass. Due to its relevance to the current immigration crisis, we reprise Out of Control on today's TNA TV. After that, the documentary’s producer and scriptwriter, William F. Jasper, who’s also a senior editor at The New American, discusses why we’ve allowed this to happen.
To subscribe to The New American, visit TheNewAmerican.com/Subscribe/
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.