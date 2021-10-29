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Judge says that Hippos have rights, yet we DON’T!
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10 views • October 29, 2021
Some 100 hippos, descended from a herd smuggled into Colombia by the notorious drug kingpin Pablo Escobar, are now recognized by a U.S. court as “interested persons” following a decision this month that is believed to be the first of its kind in the United States.
What you need to know about the U.N. climate summit — and why it matters
The Animal Legal Defense Fund, which sought the interested persons designation for the “cocaine hippos,” called the ruling by a judge in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Ohio a “critical milestone” in its larger effort to have the American legal system recognize “enforceable rights” for animals.
Legal analysts say the U.S. court order has no direct effect in Colombia. It remains to be seen what influence the ruling might have on a lawsuit there seeking to safeguard the hippos’ well-being.
My name is Bill Henshall. I also have a YouTube Channel with more videos called Win in Court at this link:
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What you need to know about the U.N. climate summit — and why it matters
The Animal Legal Defense Fund, which sought the interested persons designation for the “cocaine hippos,” called the ruling by a judge in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Ohio a “critical milestone” in its larger effort to have the American legal system recognize “enforceable rights” for animals.
Legal analysts say the U.S. court order has no direct effect in Colombia. It remains to be seen what influence the ruling might have on a lawsuit there seeking to safeguard the hippos’ well-being.
My name is Bill Henshall. I also have a YouTube Channel with more videos called Win in Court at this link:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMujwEGS39UHmNDwA-_SJxw
I have Constitutional Defense Document Packets and my COVID anti-vaccine, rent and mortgage relief packets. Information on all my Packets are available on request. You can e-mail me at: [email protected]
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