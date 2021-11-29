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Lubbock PD Coverup Murder By Husband of Texas Judge
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31 views • November 29, 2021
In Lubbock, Texas a man shot and killed his partner’s ex during a custody exchange. The man is claiming self-defense and despite video evidence, the police haven’t arrested the man. In other news, Robert Francis O’Rourke is once again running for office although no one likes him...
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