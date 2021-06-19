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You are what you eat - Control through Food
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51 views • June 19, 2021
Milk is a toxic cocktail of antibiotics, pesticides, growth hormones, etc. in extremely alarming concentrations. The praise-worthy exception is organic milk. But this poisoning does not come by chance! There is a perfidious plan behind it. But pay attention and see: we are not defense-lessly delivered to it ...
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