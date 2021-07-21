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Just announced: VAERS caught rolling back DEATHS! 7/21/2021
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396 views • July 21, 2021
Did VAERS just get caught pooping the bed again? Do they pee on your leg and tell you it's raining? Were they just caught doing the old shimmey-sham on the unsuspecting public? Are they trying to kill us? If you answered yes to all four questions you win a slurpee and a free raffle ticket for a couple of scalps after the tribunal is over... Cover-ups galore!
*CDC Source:
https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/vaccines/safety/adverse-events.html
*Patriots please feel free to monitor, we need all the help we can get aginst these pickle suckers...
Wayne’s Vaersanalysis website:
http://vaersanalysis.info/
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https://vimeo.com/511795894
https://brandnewtube.com/watch/vaers-data-up-to-2-4-2021-focus-of-fetal-demise-and-death_TcRFC6A3cG3XPn2.html
https://lbry.tv/@Welcometheeagle88:4/VAERS-data-up-to-2_4_2021---Focus-of-Fetal-Demise-and-Death:b
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Please support me with one time donations or purchase of select dashboards:
Venmo: @Albert-Benavides-1
PayPal: BENAVIDEZ18
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Contact me at ProtonMail:
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Albert’s Affiliations and other publications:
https://principia-scientific.com/why-psi-is-proposed-as-a-cic/
https://www.lifehakx.com/contributors
https://theexceptionalconservativeshow.com/tecntv-com
*CDC Source:
https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/vaccines/safety/adverse-events.html
*Patriots please feel free to monitor, we need all the help we can get aginst these pickle suckers...
Wayne’s Vaersanalysis website:
http://vaersanalysis.info/
Follow: @WelcomeTheEagle88
Join my new Facebook and MeWe VAERS resource pages:
https://mewe.com/group/6057eeb26d66d37efd2d8e44
Follow me on:
Bitchute, Lbry, BrandNewTube, Vimeo, GAB, MINDS, MeWe, Minds, Twitter, Brighteon, 153News.net:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/HEpBeuAz9n9P/
https://vimeo.com/511795894
https://brandnewtube.com/watch/vaers-data-up-to-2-4-2021-focus-of-fetal-demise-and-death_TcRFC6A3cG3XPn2.html
https://lbry.tv/@Welcometheeagle88:4/VAERS-data-up-to-2_4_2021---Focus-of-Fetal-Demise-and-Death:b
https://mewe.com/i/albertbenavides
https://gab.com/Welcometheeagle
https://www.minds.com/welcometheeagle88/
https://twitter.com/aba_3000
https://www.brighteon.com/9bb3a457-221b-43e5-a655-6c45da67e0af
http://153news.net/watch_video.php?v=H91M28UD1KXY
Please support me with one time donations or purchase of select dashboards:
Venmo: @Albert-Benavides-1
PayPal: BENAVIDEZ18
CashApp: $AlbertBenavides
Contact me at ProtonMail:
[email protected]
Albert’s Affiliations and other publications:
https://principia-scientific.com/why-psi-is-proposed-as-a-cic/
https://www.lifehakx.com/contributors
https://theexceptionalconservativeshow.com/tecntv-com
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