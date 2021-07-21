Just announced: VAERS caught rolling back DEATHS! 7/21/2021

Did VAERS just get caught pooping the bed again? Do they pee on your leg and tell you it's raining? Were they just caught doing the old shimmey-sham on the unsuspecting public? Are they trying to kill us? If you answered yes to all four questions you win a slurpee and a free raffle ticket for a couple of scalps after the tribunal is over... Cover-ups galore!*CDC Source:*Patriots please feel free to monitor, we need all the help we can get aginst these pickle suckers...Wayne’s Vaersanalysis website:Follow: @WelcomeTheEagle88Join my new Facebook and MeWe VAERS resource pages:Follow me on:Bitchute, Lbry, BrandNewTube, Vimeo, GAB, MINDS, MeWe, Minds, Twitter, Brighteon, 153News.net:Please support me with one time donations or purchase of select dashboards:Venmo: @Albert-Benavides-1PayPal: BENAVIDEZ18CashApp: $AlbertBenavidesContact me at ProtonMail:Albert’s Affiliations and other publications: