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Just announced: VAERS caught rolling back DEATHS! 7/21/2021
WelcomeTheEagle88
WelcomeTheEagle88
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396 views • July 21, 2021
Did VAERS just get caught pooping the bed again? Do they pee on your leg and tell you it's raining? Were they just caught doing the old shimmey-sham on the unsuspecting public? Are they trying to kill us? If you answered yes to all four questions you win a slurpee and a free raffle ticket for a couple of scalps after the tribunal is over... Cover-ups galore!

*CDC Source:
https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/vaccines/safety/adverse-events.html

*Patriots please feel free to monitor, we need all the help we can get aginst these pickle suckers...

Wayne’s Vaersanalysis website:
http://vaersanalysis.info/

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https://brandnewtube.com/watch/vaers-data-up-to-2-4-2021-focus-of-fetal-demise-and-death_TcRFC6A3cG3XPn2.html
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