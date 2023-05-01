Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Scott Schara Exposes the Truth About the Corrupt Medical System
92 views
channel image
Patriot Strong
Published a day ago |
Donate

Scott shared some touching stories of his beautiful daughter Grace, and updates exposing what's really going on and the agenda behind it. You won't want to miss this.

You can watch the emotional first interview here - https://www.bitchute.com/video/NTzQOwauEEQl/
You can learn more and follow Grace's and the Schara's lawsuit update + more here
GraceSchara.com or OurAmazingGrace.net


Please Share, Like and Subscribe to Patriot Strong - you can also follow the channel on telegram t.me/PatriotStrongPodcast and if you'd like to contribute to the show, please send all donations via Venmo @PatriotStrong
You can also shop with one of my partners/affiliates! Gear up on 2A, stock up on preparedness items, support our men and women in the military, shop Made-In-America products and more.
Check the comments for podcast links to some great shows! Thank you for your support, and as always.
God Bless You. God Bless this Country and TOGETHER we're Patriot Strong.
Health Ranger Store: https://bit.ly/3LDXzyn
National Conceal and Carry Association: ncca.refr.cc/PatriotStrong
Hero Soap Company: herosoapcompany.com/patriotstrong
Patriot Shop Club: mymelaleuca.com/PatriotStrong
My Pillow: MyPillow.com/STRONG
Jordan Essentials: https://shop.jordanessentials.com/...
Keywords
medicalhospitalcoviddnrschara

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket