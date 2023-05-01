Scott Schara Exposes the Truth About the Corrupt Medical System

Scott shared some touching stories of his beautiful daughter Grace, and updates exposing what's really going on and the agenda behind it. You won't want to miss this.
Please Share, Like and Subscribe to Patriot Strong - you can also follow the channel on telegram t.me/PatriotStrongPodcast and if you'd like to contribute to the show, please send all donations via Venmo @PatriotStrong
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.