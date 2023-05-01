Scott Schara Exposes the Truth About the Corrupt Medical System

Scott shared some touching stories of his beautiful daughter Grace, and updates exposing what's really going on and the agenda behind it. You won't want to miss this.

You can watch the emotional first interview here - https://www.bitchute.com/video/NTzQOwauEEQl/

You can learn more and follow Grace's and the Schara's lawsuit update + more here

GraceSchara.com or OurAmazingGrace.net





Please Share, Like and Subscribe to Patriot Strong - you can also follow the channel on telegram t.me/PatriotStrongPodcast and if you'd like to contribute to the show, please send all donations via Venmo @PatriotStrong

You can also shop with one of my partners/affiliates! Gear up on 2A, stock up on preparedness items, support our men and women in the military, shop Made-In-America products and more.

Check the comments for podcast links to some great shows! Thank you for your support, and as always.

God Bless You. God Bless this Country and TOGETHER we're Patriot Strong.

Health Ranger Store: https://bit.ly/3LDXzyn

National Conceal and Carry Association: ncca.refr.cc/PatriotStrong

Hero Soap Company: herosoapcompany.com/patriotstrong

Patriot Shop Club: mymelaleuca.com/PatriotStrong

My Pillow: MyPillow.com/STRONG

Jordan Essentials: https://shop.jordanessentials.com/...