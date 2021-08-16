Potential Harm of mRNA Injection Is Significant

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5/21/2021 Dolores Cahill: In terms of animal studies, mRNA injections or gene therapy are not really vaccines which have not been approved but only in trials. However, there are safe and fabulous medical prevention and treatments so that there was no need for an mRNA injection and there was no need for anyone to die if doctors gave the possible treatment.