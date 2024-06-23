BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Pharmacist Ben_ How Junk Food Fuels Cancer and Anxiety and Sunshine's Bite DWD 6_21_24
Daily with Doc and Becca
Daily with Doc and Becca
9 followers
79 views • 10 months ago

Pharmacist Ben: How Junk Food Fuels Cancer and Anxiety and Sunshine's Bite DWD 6/21/24


Pharmacist Ben serves up a healthy dose of humor and science in this episode exploring the surprising connections between junk food, anxiety, and sun exposure. Learn how your diet can impact your risk of cancer, manage stress levels, and how to safely soak in the sun's rays. Debunk wellness myths and get practical tips for a healthier you!


STREAM SCHEDULE: Monday - Friday 12PM PST / 1PM MST / 2pm CST / 3PM EST


