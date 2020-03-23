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Minnesota: Muslim Migrant Physician Pledges Allegiance to ISIS
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6 views • March 23, 2020
By Robert Spencer March 21, 2020
Muhammad Masood is a former research coordinator at the Mayo Clinic, and so he could have been spending his time trying to find a cure for coronavirus. Instead, however, he decided to direct his attention to matters that he thought would be more pleasing to Allah. He wrote: “i want to kill and get killed … and kill and get killed,” and now he has been arrested on a terrorism-related charge.
Source: https://pjmedia.com/lifestyle/minnesota-muslim-migrant-physician-pledges-allegiance-to-isis/
I use a Linux machine with LinuxMint OS.
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Muhammad Masood is a former research coordinator at the Mayo Clinic, and so he could have been spending his time trying to find a cure for coronavirus. Instead, however, he decided to direct his attention to matters that he thought would be more pleasing to Allah. He wrote: “i want to kill and get killed … and kill and get killed,” and now he has been arrested on a terrorism-related charge.
Source: https://pjmedia.com/lifestyle/minnesota-muslim-migrant-physician-pledges-allegiance-to-isis/
I use a Linux machine with LinuxMint OS.
https://linuxmint.com
Video editor Shotcut
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