🚨I'm in Hungary for the election, its last chance saloon for common sense - Moscow Mules, Chay Bowes

UPDATE ON ELECTION:

Viktor Orban has lost the Election. He was PM for 16 years.

Peter Magyar’s Tisza Party won ahead of Orbán. He is more pro-EU.

After 37% of the votes have been counted, Peter Magyar’s Tisza Party is one seat away from securing a supermajority in parliament.

Peter Magyar says Orbán congratulated him on his victory.

The Tisza Party has also secured a supermajority in parliament.

Orbán acknowledged his party’s defeat in the Hungarian parliamentary elections.

Video Description:

🚨 I'm in Hungary for the election, its last chance saloon for common sense🚨

So we take a look at the increasing lack of it across the World.

Big Viktor is basically preventing WW3 here in Europe, but that doesn't stop Lindsey and Co trying to start it.

Adding: "Europe’s heart is beating stronger in Hungary tonight." - Reich Gauleitierin von der Leyen on X post



