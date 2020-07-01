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Combat Footage : Houthis/Yemeni military liberates vast areas from Saudi allied forces in Marib and al-Bayda governorates
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21 views • July 01, 2020
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eDtmKWABT04
YemenWrath البأس اليماني YT Channel

2020-07-01
Saudi-backed forces suffer heavy losses amid major defeat in western Yemen:
The Saudi-backed forces suffered a major defeat this week when the Ansarallah troops took control of the entire Radman District in the Bayda Governorate.

According to reports from the Bayda-Marib axis, the Saudi-backed forces lost dozens of fighters in the battle, while also losing a large amount of ground to the Ansarallah troops.

The Ansarallah forces also reported the seizure and destruction of several armored and technical vehicles, which was documented in a video that was released on Tuesday morning.

With this latest advance, the Ansarallah forces now find themselves in position to seize the Marib-Bayda axis, while another unit pushes toward the administrative capital of Marib.

At the same time, the Saudi-backed forces find themselves in disarray, as they more losses in the south due to their collapsed alliance with the UAE-backed Southern Transitional Council.
Al Masdar News.
Keywords
yemenrpgshouthismaribal baydaatgmsmortars
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