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Don't Follow People's God
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1 view • March 19, 2021
Don't Follow People's God. Hermetic teachings involving Astrology, Freemasonry and more became the next trap Satan laid to get me to give up my search for truth. In 1948 is was forbidden worldwide, even though leaders of countries including Hitler were following their supposed glimpses of the future. These and many other teachings cause one to live in an artificial reality. When receiving a reading the person believes it and makes it happen. The astrologer is basically playing god with individuals. This was the era of the birth of feminism in other words women's liberation movement many other pagan movements. Time: 1:30 hr
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