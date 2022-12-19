【 G -Times NEWS】China and Saudi Agree Not to Interfere in Domestic Issues

https://gnews.org/articles/603800
摘要：During Xi Jinping's visit to Saudi Arabia, both countries agreed and signed many contracts from security to oil but also agreed not to interfere in each other's internal matters
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.