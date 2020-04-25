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Concluding - The most HATED command of Jesus - P4
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26 views • April 25, 2020
This video shows how through living by faith together, as the early christians did, helps to fight against hypocrisy in our lives and ultimately bring us closer to Jesus’ plan for the Kingdom of heaven. Watch and see how you can gather with two or more, in obedience to Jesus’ teachings, in order to show and spread His good news...
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