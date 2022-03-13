The Trust Game: Episode 4 - "Dr. Jekyll Delivers Mr. Fed"

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The secretive scheme for the newly born central bank was a means to an end, for nine months later would come the Great War... creating a global superpower operating under the reigns of those who conceived it. Full series available right now at https://vimeo.com/ondemand/trustgame/ ... Please help support us on Patreon, read our goals here: https://www.patreon.com/truthstreammedia
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Music in this video
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Song
Scraping The Sewer
Artist
Doug Maxwell/Media Right Productions
Album
Scraping The Sewer
Licensed to YouTube by
YouTube Audio Library
Song
Frost
Artist
HOVATOFF
Album
Frost
Licensed to YouTube by
YouTube Audio Library
Song
A Hand In The Dark
Artist
Underbelly & Ty Mayer
Album
A Hand In The Dark
Licensed to YouTube by
YouTube Audio Library; BMI - Broadcast Music Inc.