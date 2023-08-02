Athletes And The Vaccine - Jonathan Isaac

Jonathan Isaac gained media notoriety overnight when he refused to bend his will to the woke mob; now, he's speaking out on the vaccine and his personal decision to avoid it.
At a time when 'experts' discouraged athletes and citizens alike from 'doing their own research' and making an individual decision when it came to the vaccine. Jesse asks Isaac if there may be a connection with the growing heart failure among athletes and the vaccine forced upon them.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.