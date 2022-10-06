ONE OF THE VIDEO THAT WERE DELETED WITHIN 1 MINUTE OF UPLOADING BY YOUTUBE (mirrored)

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Mirrored from Bitchute channel Towards The Light at:-
https://www.bitchute.com/video/hQV8JWM2S9AY/
The Vaccine Crime Report...
https://notionpress.com/read/the-vaccine-crime-report
https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0BBS8MBFC
https://www.amazon.co.uk/Vaccine-Crime-Report-Before-Vaccinate/dp/B0BBS8MBFC/