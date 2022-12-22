Create New Account
The SAHARA ATLANTIS Theory Goes WAY Beyond 'Atlantis'
High Hopes
Published a day ago |
Bright Insight


Dec 20, 2022

Whether Atlantis existed or not, and regardless of whether it was at the Richat, the OVERWHELMING evidence is that the Sahara Desert was blasted by the ocean TENS OF MILLIONS OF YEARS MORE RECENTLY THAN PREVIOUSLY CLAIMED - This is something that should be FRONT-AND-CENTER to ALL scientists and researchers.


Is the lost city of Atlantis located at the Richat Structure? (Eye of Sahara Africa)


I'm Jimmy Corsetti, and my channel is called Bright Insight.

Must see Podcast I had with Danica Patrick!    • Jimmy Corsetti | ...

Check out my podcast with Joe Rogan for FREE on Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/episode/1dELONn67xCHBPpWYytMDO?si=5G33crypSyynvgTMX7tr5g&nd=1


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=67IrL3yo_dQ


