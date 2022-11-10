Archer's Aim part 2: Navigating the Labyrinth

Sep 2, 2020

DECLARATION OF LAW: As per the Law, if any energy body or form on all levels, across all time, dimensions and timelessness, within any sub-layer of any and all existences and realities as per quantum experience of manifested or non-manifestation should attempt to project Unwarranted harm unto our energy bodies or upon anything or entity that has our Name Written upon it in any way on any level of existence across all quantum layers and levels, their energies will automatically be rendered neutralized from our Infini-Verses and will reap their own projected forms of harm upon their lives and their experience, whilst the opposite will result in our Verse of Love and Abundance and Protection. The same effect is enacted for any deliberate harm intended in misuse of our publicly shared materials if utilized for negative purposes. All materials produced by Sovereign Ki are for the express purpose of the Highest Prime Original Good outside all matrices, counterfeit realities and inverse verses on all levels, dimensions, densities, folds, pockets and times in timelessness. Shared information and labors are intended to serve the Highest Positive Potential in Unlocking individuals towards the Great Becoming of all that Seek Truth, Heart wisdom, the Heart of all Verses, Knowledge and Emancipation from all bound realities- Lauda and George Leon This evidence here correlates and continues from part 1 and it's associated evidence. David Bowie playing Jupiter in film 'Labyrinth'...You will note the ram horns on his throne at the 3.42 mark. The Jennifer Connelly character 'Sarah Williams' is Alcyone in archetype. The film 'Pan's Labyrinth' too is relative to Jupiter's Labyrinth. Peter Pan is archetype of Jupiter. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LBBto... The film 'Se7en' ending: 'David Miller' the detective, Jupiter enacts vengeance on 'John Doe' Saturn. The vengeance theme is common with the Jupiter archetypes symbolizing Abel/Jupiter's revenge upon Cain/Saturn at the turn of the new age. The power-lines represent both the world system power-lines and the course they run that sees to their impending and inevitable celestial conflict. The character 'Somerset' represents the current retiring/dying sun. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1giVz... (coarse language and violence warning) All I Do- Daryl Braithwaite- Harvesting agents Saturn and Alcyone await their cyclical re-unification/marriage in convergence/crossing. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1NSrB... Everlasting Beacon of Light- Zechs Marquise (coarse language) A holographic matrix harvesting account at the hands of the trinity bodies of Alcyone, Jupiter and Saturn at the 'sunset'/celestial crossing/crucifixion juncture. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5cfcU... Nelly - Just A Dream...An account of the cyclical union of Saturn and alcyone https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=N6O2n...

