The death of the believer in Christ -1

What happens when a believer in Christ dies? Do they actually die? The Bible gives tremendous hope to believers so that they actually look forward to the moment when they are released from this life and begin their glorious existence forever with Jesus in the presence of the Father. We are the most blessed creatures in existence because of the eternal hope that we have in Christ. This study explores truths about the hope that we have even in the face of 'death'. Join us and receive this hope today.

John 3:16 For God so loved the world, that he gave his only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth in him should not perish, but have everlasting life.

Ephesians 2:8 For by grace are ye saved through faith; and that not of yourselves: it is the gift of God:

Ephesians 2:9 Not of works, lest any man should boast.

Romans 3:21 But now the righteousness of God without the law is manifested, being witnessed by the law and the prophets;

Romans 3:22 Even the righteousness of God which is by faith of Jesus Christ unto all and upon all them that believe: for there is no difference: