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Dr. Bryan Ardis – Hospitals are Literally Murdering COVID and Flu Patients!
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1292 views • September 03, 2021
Dr. Ardis at the ReAwaken America Tour in Grand Rapid Mi.
Hospitals in America have been weaponized into COVID-19 death camps thanks to Dr. Anthony Fauci. People check in, but few check out! Find out what doctors should NOT be prescribing and why. Also learn how to easily get inexpensive prescription drugs that are effective at treating and even preventing COVID-19 so you don't have to go to the hospital.
https://myfreedoctor.com/
https://www.bitchute.com/video/AiGwzKcfUBkT/
Hospitals in America have been weaponized into COVID-19 death camps thanks to Dr. Anthony Fauci. People check in, but few check out! Find out what doctors should NOT be prescribing and why. Also learn how to easily get inexpensive prescription drugs that are effective at treating and even preventing COVID-19 so you don't have to go to the hospital.
https://myfreedoctor.com/
https://www.bitchute.com/video/AiGwzKcfUBkT/
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