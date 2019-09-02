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Back Into the 5G, GcMAF & FRACKING Fray!
Ian R Crane
Ian R Crane
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36 views • September 02, 2019
Streamed live 2nd September 2019

Cuadrilla's fracking in Blackpool has triggered over 100 seismic events since 15th Aug 2018, one being registered at 2.9

We need to keep the pressure on Andrea Leadsome, Secretary of State for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy to ban fracking in the UK

Lyn Thyer is in Fleury Merogis Prison
Please join Ian R Crane for GcMAF awareness day at The Houses of Parliament, Westminster, London at 11.11am on 11th September 2019
Please do everything you can to spread the word about the GcMAF awareness day. For more info; https://ianrcrane.com/

Nicky Morgan, Secretary of State for Digital, Culture, Media & Sport is responsible for the rollout of 5G in UK, which has not be proven to be safe
5G Awareness Tour in UK starts Seotember 2019
For more info; https://ianrcrane.com/ and https://alternativeview.co.uk/

In Hong Kong people have taken angle grinders to facial recognition masts which are part of the 5G network.
Keywords
5glynthyerfracking
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy