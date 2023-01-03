Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Ivan Raiklin - The Battle For The Speaker Of The House Has Begun, Will There Be A Trump Card?
35 views
channel image
GalacticStorm
Published Yesterday |
Shop now

Ivan Raiklin - The Battle For The Speaker Of The House Has Begun, Will There Be A Trump Card?Today’s Guest: Ivan Raiklin

Truth Social: @IvanRaiklin
Telegram: @IvanRaiklin
SubStack:https://ivanraiklin.substack.com/

Ivan is a former Green Beret Commander and a constitution lawyer. Ivan begins the conversation by breaking down who would be eligible to be speaker of the house and why McCarthy is not a good pick. Then Ivan discusses how an outsider can be the speaker and he is looking a Lee Zeldin, Devin Nunes, and Trump. Will the Trump Card be played at this point in the plan?

All source links to the report can be found on the x22report.com site.

Prepare Today Take
$100 OFF 4-WEEK KIT
http://preparewithx22.com 



Keywords
censorshiphouse speakerivan raiklinx22 spotlighttwitter files

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket