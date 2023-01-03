Ivan Raiklin - The Battle For The Speaker Of The House Has Begun, Will There Be A Trump Card?Today’s Guest: Ivan Raiklin
Ivan is a former Green Beret Commander and a constitution lawyer. Ivan begins the conversation by breaking down who would be eligible to be speaker of the house and why McCarthy is not a good pick. Then Ivan discusses how an outsider can be the speaker and he is looking a Lee Zeldin, Devin Nunes, and Trump. Will the Trump Card be played at this point in the plan?
