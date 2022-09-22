See Also https://www.brighteon.com/22f724f7-e4b9-4e49-b712-27417d862391
On Thursday, September 15, 2022, 5 PM, 5 perfect, unblemished red heifers arrived in Israel from the USA. A modest ceremony was held at the unloading bay of the cargo terminal at Ben Gurion airport...
Further Info:
https://endoftheamericandream.com/is-it-just-a-coincidence-that-5-red-heifers-have-arrived-in-israel-as-jewish-leaders-prepare-for-a-new-shemitah-cycle-to-begin/
Source https://www.facebook.com/templeinstitute/videos/514240080513248/
