Cashlessness and 1984

The government of Belgium is in the process of ordering small businesses to accept credit cards. In Sweden more and more cashless transactions are occurring. The European Central Bank as well as the government of the United States is working on developing Central Bank Digital Currencies (CBDCs). Could this be used for '1984' type monitoring? Is something like this needed for '666' control of buying and selling as warned in the Book of Revelation? Does the European Union now have a unit that could do '666' monitoring? What about the use of gold? Steve Dupuie asks Dr. Thiel various questions related to these topics which he addresses .





A written article of related interest is available titled " ‘Cash ban: Belgium obliges all shops to accept cards’ ‘Welcome to 1984’ " URL: https://www.cogwriter.com/news/prophecy/cash-ban-belgium-obliges-all-shops-to-accept-cards/