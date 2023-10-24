Create New Account
X22 Report Ep 3194b - Rogue Submarine, The Fight In Gaza Is Coming To The US, It Has Begun
X22 Report Ep 3194b - Rogue Submarine, The Fight In Gaza Is Coming To The US, It Has Begun


The [DS] is now bringing us to war and the people are going to see this play out. Trump brought up a submarine again, is a rogue sub going to enter the picture. Trump is warning the people that terrorist are in the US because of the open borders. Once the people see this they will turn on Biden. War is building and the people who are not awake will begin to wake up. The [DS] are watching the people turn on them.


All source links to the report can be found on the x22report.com site.



donald trumpdeclaselection fraudx22 reportdsbiden regimecriminal syndicatecensorship industrial complex

