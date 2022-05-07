© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Dick Morris: McConnell is trying to knock out pro-Trump candidates | 'The Count'
Follow
0
Share
Report
50 views • May 07, 2022
Dick Morris claims Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is funding rich candidates to knock out candidates supportive of former President Donald Trump - Via Newsmax's 'The Count.'
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.