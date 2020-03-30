© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Single Player Podcast: Episode 31 - GameStop Closes, Silent Hill Rumors, & Nintendo Direct Mini
Follow
0
Sign in to download MP3
Share
Report
5 views • March 30, 2020
Welcome to the the Single Player Podcast. Sit back, relax and enjoy the show!
New episodes now every Friday!
Social Media:
Twitter: https://twitter.com/iam16bit
2nd BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/W6Su6y6QNrPZ/
Sources:
https://www.dualshockers.com/gamestop-closed-pennsylvania-coronavirus/
https://www.destructoid.com/mortal-kombat-9-vanishes-from-steam-store-ps3-multiplayer-server-shut-down-584396.phtml
https://www.destructoid.com/valve-knows-someone-s-already-working-to-remove-vr-from-half-life-alyx-584551.phtml
https://www.justgiving.com/campaign/savetheNVMuk
https://www.relyonhorror.com/latest-news/sources-playstation-backs-silent-hill-series-reboot-silent-hills-revival/
https://www.relyonhorror.com/latest-news/konami-claims-recent-silent-hill-rumors-are-false/
https://www.destructoid.com/everything-that-happened-in-today-s-surprise-nintendo-direct-mini-presentation-584781.phtml
Music:
Intro: Manic Mugenical by Dandy-J & T.M. Revolutionary
http://ocremix.org/remix/OCR00202
Technical Disorder by DJ RoboRob
https://ocremix.org/album/74/apex-2016-i-got-next
Numbness & Knives by HoboKa
https://ocremix.org/remix/OCR03996
Panzer Groove by MkVaff
https://ocremix.org/remix/OCR00221
Outro: Final Ride by Level 99
http://ocremix.org/remix/OCR03727
New episodes now every Friday!
Social Media:
Twitter: https://twitter.com/iam16bit
2nd BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/W6Su6y6QNrPZ/
Sources:
https://www.dualshockers.com/gamestop-closed-pennsylvania-coronavirus/
https://www.destructoid.com/mortal-kombat-9-vanishes-from-steam-store-ps3-multiplayer-server-shut-down-584396.phtml
https://www.destructoid.com/valve-knows-someone-s-already-working-to-remove-vr-from-half-life-alyx-584551.phtml
https://www.justgiving.com/campaign/savetheNVMuk
https://www.relyonhorror.com/latest-news/sources-playstation-backs-silent-hill-series-reboot-silent-hills-revival/
https://www.relyonhorror.com/latest-news/konami-claims-recent-silent-hill-rumors-are-false/
https://www.destructoid.com/everything-that-happened-in-today-s-surprise-nintendo-direct-mini-presentation-584781.phtml
Music:
Intro: Manic Mugenical by Dandy-J & T.M. Revolutionary
http://ocremix.org/remix/OCR00202
Technical Disorder by DJ RoboRob
https://ocremix.org/album/74/apex-2016-i-got-next
Numbness & Knives by HoboKa
https://ocremix.org/remix/OCR03996
Panzer Groove by MkVaff
https://ocremix.org/remix/OCR00221
Outro: Final Ride by Level 99
http://ocremix.org/remix/OCR03727
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.