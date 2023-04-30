https://gettr.com/post/p2frb9cb22a

04/27/2023【NFSC Speaks: Infiltration Files】

💥The CCP secret police station in Lower Manhattan will use the pretext of a social gathering place for Fujianese people, or a place to give licenses to the Chinese people. But in the background, they're doing all that trader and mafia stuff against the US and the Chinese dissidents. They are actually reporting to the CCP's MPS officials.

#FreeMilesGuo #FreeYvetteWang #TakeDownTheCCP

💥位于曼哈顿下城的中共秘密警察站会以福建人的社交聚会场所为借口，或以给中国人发执照的地方为借口掩护，而在幕后，他们在做黑手党的事情，做危害美国和中共异见人士的事情！他们实际上是向中共公安部官员汇报工作！

#释放郭文贵 #释放王雁平 #灭共





