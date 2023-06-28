Create New Account
Effects of the Rainbow and Alphabet Thieves on my life as a father
Threelittlebirdz
Just a little background leading up to the effects of being fired from Amazon for not using preferred pronouns, why it matters, and these policies should be removed from all workplaces. Thanks for listening to your favorite campground janitor! God Bless us all!

