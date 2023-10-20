Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
We've Got a Serious Compliance Problem
channel image
Tenth Amendment Center
328 Subscribers
29 views
Published 19 hours ago

The largest government in history is not even remotely close to the system the founders set up under the Constitution. Things didn’t get like this overnight - and there’s a root cause for why it’ll keep getting worse. Understanding it is to also understand the solution.


Path to Liberty, Fast Friday Edition: October 20, 2023

Keywords
freedomlibertyconstitutionfounding fatherslibertariancompliancefoundersresist10th amendmentnullify

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket