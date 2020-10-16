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5,000 Cape Fur Seal Fetuses Show Up on the Namibian Coast
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38 views • October 16, 2020
Here I present the story of 5,000 cape fur seal fetuses that show up on the coast of Namibia. Why? Likely mercury as cape fur seals eat fish and squid which are loaded with mercury and this is going to end their species. I present info from science journals.
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC3096006/
https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/2064975/
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1110569017300377
https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B07Q52QG2J
https://thefishsite.com/articles/a-novel-way-to-co-culture-shrimp-and-tilapia
https://www.newaquatechpanama.com/recent-articles
https://www.newaquatechpanama.com/research-blog
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC3096006/
https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/2064975/
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1110569017300377
https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B07Q52QG2J
https://thefishsite.com/articles/a-novel-way-to-co-culture-shrimp-and-tilapia
https://www.newaquatechpanama.com/recent-articles
https://www.newaquatechpanama.com/research-blog
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