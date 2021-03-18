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#72 "These People Are Sick" 3/14/2021
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11 views • March 18, 2021
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Shows are archived on the following platforms:
BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/sTHRZWBXgS01/
Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-379825
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/ipatriot
Come find me on social media.
iPatriot (Facebook Alternative): https://ipatriot.io/
Facebook Page: https://www.facebook.com/AmericanPatr...
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/c/AmericanPatriotShow
Twitter Alternative: https://anonup.com/@iPatriot
Gab: https://gab.com/WWG1WGA1969
To Support American Patriot: https://www.patreon.com/iPatriot
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