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Eternal Pandemic of Fear
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30 views • December 08, 2021
WHO whistleblower Dr. Astrid Stuckelberger discusses how the "pandemic" is fueled by fear and is planned through 2031. The mutations are a gimmick, covid case testing is faulty, and "vaccine" passports will require the holders to have regular gene-altering injections. Every flu is now an excuse for panic, the government lies, and the weak-minded TV Watchers wander hopelessly through the propaganda.
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