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PSEC - 2022 - Why The Canadian Truckers Need To Be Very Careful | FULL | 432hz [hd 720p]
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10 views • February 02, 2022
ABOUT: In this episode of "Paradigm Shift - An Educational Comedy" that we have titled as "PSEC - 2022 - Why The Canadian Truckers Need To Be Very Careful" -- we explain the specific details of why the Canadian truckers need to be very careful to not fall into the trap of allowing their efforts to be used against them.
This video also includes some third party content for purposes of illustration and expression, all of which fall squarely under fair use and Creative Commons License.
Participants List: Dave Kelso, Richard Hamilton, Michael Colbert, Lauren Tull, CC / Fair Use: Memology 101, The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance, Sara Gonzales, Disjointed, The 4K Guy, Rebel News, Misc
Hashtags: #truckers #convoy #freedom #covid #tyranny
Metatags Space Separated: truckers convoy freedom covid tyranny
Metatags Comma Separated: truckers, convoy, freedom, covid, tyranny
WATCH / DOWNLOAD --
On BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/video/Es5DHLTw90H9/
On LBRY / Odysee: https://odysee.com/@psecdocumentary:4/PSEC---2022---Why-The-Canadian-Truckers-Need-To-Be-Very-Careful---432hz--hd-720p-:0?r=4UE1VCwkPvYXPM2DAMfNqNDJjrS91gBq
On Rumble:
On NewTube / NodeTube:
On Brighteon:
On UGEtube:
On Bastyon / Pocketnet:
PSEC ON SOCIAL MEDIA --
LBRY / Odysee: https://odysee.com/@psecdocumentary:4?r=B8mNg1gDreNoaTQhbSLfiwbQjJRpDimE
BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/psecdocumentary/
Minds: https://www.minds.com/psecdocumentary?referrer=psecdocumentary
Rumble: https://rumble.com/register/psecmedia/
NewTube / NodeTube: https://newtube.app/user/psecmedia#
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/psecmedia
UGEtube: https://ugetube.com/@psecmedia
Twatter: https://twitter.com/twdk_music
FascistBook: https://www.facebook.com/paradigmshiftaneducationalcomedy
ScrewYouTube: https://youtube.com/psecdocumentary
Gab: https://gab.com/psecmedia
deviantART: https://paradigm-shifting.deviantart.com
Bastyon / Pocketnet: https://bastyon.com/psecmedia?ref=PGkMNXXf1vkJp8TVP89BsXtVhd2XV3ioaQ
RoxyCast: https://roxycast.com/psecmedia
TLB Talk: https://www.tlbtalk.com/-psecmedia#
This video also includes some third party content for purposes of illustration and expression, all of which fall squarely under fair use and Creative Commons License.
Participants List: Dave Kelso, Richard Hamilton, Michael Colbert, Lauren Tull, CC / Fair Use: Memology 101, The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance, Sara Gonzales, Disjointed, The 4K Guy, Rebel News, Misc
Hashtags: #truckers #convoy #freedom #covid #tyranny
Metatags Space Separated: truckers convoy freedom covid tyranny
Metatags Comma Separated: truckers, convoy, freedom, covid, tyranny
WATCH / DOWNLOAD --
On BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/video/Es5DHLTw90H9/
On LBRY / Odysee: https://odysee.com/@psecdocumentary:4/PSEC---2022---Why-The-Canadian-Truckers-Need-To-Be-Very-Careful---432hz--hd-720p-:0?r=4UE1VCwkPvYXPM2DAMfNqNDJjrS91gBq
On Rumble:
On NewTube / NodeTube:
On Brighteon:
On UGEtube:
On Bastyon / Pocketnet:
PSEC ON SOCIAL MEDIA --
LBRY / Odysee: https://odysee.com/@psecdocumentary:4?r=B8mNg1gDreNoaTQhbSLfiwbQjJRpDimE
BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/psecdocumentary/
Minds: https://www.minds.com/psecdocumentary?referrer=psecdocumentary
Rumble: https://rumble.com/register/psecmedia/
NewTube / NodeTube: https://newtube.app/user/psecmedia#
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/psecmedia
UGEtube: https://ugetube.com/@psecmedia
Twatter: https://twitter.com/twdk_music
FascistBook: https://www.facebook.com/paradigmshiftaneducationalcomedy
ScrewYouTube: https://youtube.com/psecdocumentary
Gab: https://gab.com/psecmedia
deviantART: https://paradigm-shifting.deviantart.com
Bastyon / Pocketnet: https://bastyon.com/psecmedia?ref=PGkMNXXf1vkJp8TVP89BsXtVhd2XV3ioaQ
RoxyCast: https://roxycast.com/psecmedia
TLB Talk: https://www.tlbtalk.com/-psecmedia#
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