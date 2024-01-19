An Israeli Soldier Dressed up in a Dinosaur Costume carrying Bombs and Launching them into the Gaza Strip - Then does a Celebratory Dance on top of a Tank

A video circulating on social media shows an Israeli soldier dressed up in a dinosaur costume carrying bombs and launching them into the Gaza strip. He then does a celebratory dance on top of a tank.
The Israeli military has come under attack for posting videos on social media which shows them carrying out offensive acts including stealing from Palestinian homes, vandalising buildings and scribbling names of people critical of Israel on bombs.
