📣 Special Report





After a long 3 day weekend of probing the Northern Border in Washington State, gathering Intel and handing out 100s of missing children fliers to businesses, Lewis and I spent most of Sunday doing much of the same in Spokane.



We arrived at the Greyhound bus depot early in the morning waiting for busses to pull in, following up on previous information given to us.



We then drove to a known location for runaway teens.



We monitored the daytime activities for the second Sunday in a row with a plan to go back later in the evening after we had dinner with our hosts.



Our return trip turned out to be worth the drive.



A group of teens ranging between 13-19 walked out of the teen center across the street and towards our car.



We took advantage of the opportunity and struck up conversation with them.



They told us that the center itself treats them well. They have limited rules and the staff is not abusive towards those that are housed there.



When we showed them the fliers, conversation stopped for a brief second as they looked over the pages under the streetlights.



Their eyes lit up as they passed the paper from one person to the other.



"Oh My God it's Mohta!" they exclaimed pointing to the young boy in the top right corner.



All six teenagers agreed that the boy was their friend who bunked with them.



They said that he is new to the country and speaks very little English. They feel he is in a vulnerable situation due to that fact.



Before leaving a few of the children took a hard copy flier, others took pictures of it on their phones with the hopes of going back to the boy they called Mohta and telling him about the 2 strangers they met that night.



Mohta wasn't the only child recognized this weekend.



While traveling the border, two people in two different establishments recognized the young girl in pink on the same flier.



Follow up's on both Mohta and the teen girl will be happening in the near future.



Stay tuned!!



