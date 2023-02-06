Genesis | Pt. 44 It's Bigger Than You Think

Genesis 41:44-45

Joseph in Hebrew means God will give

Pharoah gives Joseph a name that is actually prophetic

Disagreement on the fullness of the name

However there is agreement that name is derived from the Egyptian goddess of life & abundance

Hebrew name - God gives

Egyptian name - Life & Abundance

Genesis 41:46

First thing we are told about Joseph in Genesis 37 is that he was 17 years old

God gives him a dream and makes him a promise

It’s been 13 years; 13 years of crazy

Why so long? Why so crazy

Ever asked God why is this taking so long and why is my life so crazy

Write this down: Before God could do something great through Joseph he had to do so,etching Great in Joseph

Many in here have been waiting years just like Joseph

I want to encourage you that promise delayed is not a promise denied

God uses ovens not microwaves to prepare his people

13 years probably seemed like forever in the oven but the Lord is a master chef

Hebrews 6:12-15,

Faith & Patience

Greater the blessing the greater the patience required

Abraham waited 25 years

In the wait we learn patience

Patience develops the ability to trust God

13 long painful years of preparation

God is not indifferent to our pain either

God hears our cry and He is moved by our pain

We see this so clearly with coming of Jesus

Immanuel – God with us

I find it so interesting that shortest verse in the Bible is Jesus wept

Think about that

Context of why He wept = Lazarus

Why did Jesus cry? He knows our pain

Some people will say your pain and cries don’t move God but only your faith does

Can I show you something I didn’t spend too much time on last week

Matthew tells us of this in chapter 9 verse 35, “Jesus went through all the towns and villages, teaching in their synagogues, proclaiming the good news of the kingdom and healing every disease and sickness.”

The ministry of Jesus consisted of three aspects: teaching, preaching, and healing the sick.

All four Gospels, Matthew, Mark, Luke, and John, emphasize Jesus as a teacher, preacher, and healer.

He is a healing Jesus.

He taught the Word, and He preached the Word with the signs of miraculous healings taking place.

Now why did Jesus heal the sick?

There are a couple of reasons for that.

One is that it validated his ministry and being the Son of God.

It showed that who he said he was, he was.

But there is another reason Jesus healed sick people and that is in verse 36.

