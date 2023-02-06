Genesis | Pt. 44 It's Bigger Than You Think

Genesis 41:44-45
Joseph in Hebrew means God will give
Pharoah gives Joseph a name that is actually prophetic
Disagreement on the fullness of the name
However there is agreement that name is derived from the Egyptian goddess of life & abundance
Hebrew name - God gives
Egyptian name - Life & Abundance
Genesis 41:46
First thing we are told about Joseph in Genesis 37 is that he was 17 years old
God gives him a dream and makes him a promise
It’s been 13 years; 13 years of crazy
Why so long? Why so crazy
Ever asked God why is this taking so long and why is my life so crazy
Write this down: Before God could do something great through Joseph he had to do so,etching Great in Joseph
Many in here have been waiting years just like Joseph
I want to encourage you that promise delayed is not a promise denied
God uses ovens not microwaves to prepare his people
13 years probably seemed like forever in the oven but the Lord is a master chef
Hebrews 6:12-15,
Faith & Patience
Greater the blessing the greater the patience required
Abraham waited 25 years
In the wait we learn patience
Patience develops the ability to trust God
13 long painful years of preparation
God is not indifferent to our pain either
God hears our cry and He is moved by our pain
We see this so clearly with coming of Jesus
Immanuel – God with us
I find it so interesting that shortest verse in the Bible is Jesus wept
Think about that
Context of why He wept = Lazarus
Why did Jesus cry? He knows our pain
Some people will say your pain and cries don’t move God but only your faith does
Can I show you something I didn’t spend too much time on last week
Matthew tells us of this in chapter 9 verse 35, “Jesus went through all the towns and villages, teaching in their synagogues, proclaiming the good news of the kingdom and healing every disease and sickness.”
The ministry of Jesus consisted of three aspects: teaching, preaching, and healing the sick.
All four Gospels, Matthew, Mark, Luke, and John, emphasize Jesus as a teacher, preacher, and healer.
He is a healing Jesus.
He taught the Word, and He preached the Word with the signs of miraculous healings taking place.
Now why did Jesus heal the sick?
There are a couple of reasons for that.
One is that it validated his ministry and being the Son of God.
It showed that who he said he was, he was.
But there is another reason Jesus healed sick people and that is in verse 36.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.