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Gauntlet (The Prodigy Chronicles Book Three) by C.L. Denault
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12 views • November 23, 2021
Book Details: http://cldenault.com/books/gauntlet
Amazon/Kindle Unlimited: https://mybook.to/tpcgauntlet
Half butterfly, half tiger. All deadly weapon. GAME ON.
In 2160, humanity is divided. The ruling class of prodigies dictates law and order for all, while normals fight to survive. Only the Councils in charge of advanced Core cities can decide the fate of a traitor.
A life of luxury is Willow Kent’s destiny. As long as she plays within the boundaries of the Core’s game, she can have anything she wants. Anything EXCEPT for her friend Kane to avoid execution. Driven by guilt, she negotiates a secret Meta-X exchange to free him. But when a new threat emerges—one even her rare skill level cannot withstand—the stakes become dangerously high. To save Kane, she must navigate the slippery political terrain that surrounds her House, her mysterious Guardian, and the corrupt, unforgiving Council.
The most lethal terrain, however, lurks inside her own mind. Can she overcome her skillset before its savage intentions spiral out of control?
Gauntlet is the third book in The Prodigy Chronicles, a Hunger-Games-meets-X-men dystopian romance series about a young girl struggling to control her immense powers and find her place in a city filled with enemies.
Amazon/Kindle Unlimited: https://mybook.to/tpcgauntlet
Half butterfly, half tiger. All deadly weapon. GAME ON.
In 2160, humanity is divided. The ruling class of prodigies dictates law and order for all, while normals fight to survive. Only the Councils in charge of advanced Core cities can decide the fate of a traitor.
A life of luxury is Willow Kent’s destiny. As long as she plays within the boundaries of the Core’s game, she can have anything she wants. Anything EXCEPT for her friend Kane to avoid execution. Driven by guilt, she negotiates a secret Meta-X exchange to free him. But when a new threat emerges—one even her rare skill level cannot withstand—the stakes become dangerously high. To save Kane, she must navigate the slippery political terrain that surrounds her House, her mysterious Guardian, and the corrupt, unforgiving Council.
The most lethal terrain, however, lurks inside her own mind. Can she overcome her skillset before its savage intentions spiral out of control?
Gauntlet is the third book in The Prodigy Chronicles, a Hunger-Games-meets-X-men dystopian romance series about a young girl struggling to control her immense powers and find her place in a city filled with enemies.
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