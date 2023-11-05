Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
A Food Growers Life - Part I | 30 Days of Fall | Day 11
channel image
The Sage Patch
31 Subscribers
29 views
Published 13 hours ago

I’m am not just a gardener, or a homesteader, or a chicken mom, or a work from home dog mom...I do/am those things but the overarching theme of it all is that I live a food growers life. Most people know what a corporate world job/life is like, the demands, the schedule, the work/life balance, never ending email, performance reviews, staff meetings, weekends, annual holiday time...etc but do you know what it means to live a life based around growing food? That’s what I hope to give you a window seat view of in this video and those to come.


I’d love to hear your questions and comments!

Keywords
healthlibertyfoodhomesteadsouth carolinasustainabilityself sufficiencymidlandsfood grower

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket