The Iran Ceasefire That Excluded Israel: The Real Story Behind the Wag the Dog War

John Michael Chambers pulls back the curtain on what he calls the "Wag the Dog War" — an ingeniously crafted illusion designed to conceal the real geopolitical objective: isolating Israel on the world stage.





Every scene. Every headline. Every moment of outrage. Scripted.





The ceasefire between Iran and the US was signed without Israel at the table. Think about that. America's "greatest ally" wasn't even consulted. That wasn't an accident. It was the signal.





Chambers breaks down how President Trump sold the public on the illusion of war to embolden Israel into showing its hand — while working with Iran the entire time behind the scenes. The white hats have been orchestrating this from the beginning, using Trump's divisive persona and unparalleled salesmanship as the ultimate smokescreen.





But here's where it gets deeper. Those high-profile voices attacking Trump for his "betrayal" — Marjorie Taylor Greene, Tucker Carlson, Candace Owens, Thomas Massie — many of them are functioning as white hat operatives, amplifying messaging while unknowingly puppeteering the low-level minions who still think they have the upper hand.





NOTICE: Many frauds weigh in as me (JMC). I NEVER promote or sell any QFS, Crypto, wallets etc. These people are reported as fraud and are banned, but new ones crop up every week.





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NOTICE: Many frauds weigh in as me (JMC). I NEVER promote or sell any QFS, Crypto, wallets etc. These people are reported as fraud and are banned but new ones crop up every week.