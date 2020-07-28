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Stories from a Prison Guard Strangeways Neil Sam Samworth #prisonstories #prisontime #prisonguard
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4 views • July 28, 2020
Sam speaks with me about the dangers of alcohol, police officers misbehaving, & the healthcare wing at Strangeways.

Neil Samworth worked as a prison guard at HMP Strangeways for 11 years. The horrors within left Sam with PTSD.

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