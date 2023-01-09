Midnight Ride: Atlantis Uncovered 1-7-23

Join us tonight on the Midnight Ride (Live Every Saturday Night: 11 EST, 10 CST, 9 MST, 8 PST) w/ Jon Pounders and David Carrico.Atlantis is a city spoken of by Plato and has been a foundational concept for forming a new utopian society. Archeologists and undersea explorers have searched for Atlantis for centuries. A recent discovery of an ancient maps detailing what could be the location of the mythological Atlantis brings to the surface a possibility that is convincing and intriguing.





Video considered: Lost Roman Map has ATLANTIS at Eye of Sahara Africa! (Richat Structure) https://youtu.be/xo_fMcSLp7Q





Exclusive content can be found on https://www.nystv.org





Donate to help NYSTV continue to create content: Donate PayPal https://www.paypal.me/NowYouSeeTV

#MidnightRide #NYSTV

T-Shirts and Mugs:

https://nystvwear.com

Tonight's sponsors:

Sugar and Spice Soap https://sugarandspicesoap.com

Get Prints of MR Art: https://www.etsy.com/shop/PlainPaints

Coupon Code: RIDE15 for 15% off purchases

Watts Leather: https://wattsleather.com/





Shared from and subscribe to:

Now You See TV

https://rumble.com/c/NYSTV



