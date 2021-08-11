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Dr. Zelenko Tells Israel They Genocided the Jews & Just Sacrificed Their Kids to Moloch
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453 views • August 11, 2021
Dr. Zelenko - C0vid vaxxine is artificial BIO-WEAPON
This IS a War World 3 and the Greatest Crime Against Humanity
I'm sure there are many Israelis who were complicit in carrying out the Greatest Crime Against Humanity the world has ever seen, but whoever these elders are, they look genuinely surprised to learn about just how stupid they were. Dr. Zelenko even invokes God Almighty and says that everyone who took the shot turned away from
God and turned to the worshipers of Moloch instead. (We'll see how that works out for them) Dr. Zelenko equates jabbing kids with child sacrifice and informs them all that the majority of "vaccinated" (which is over 80% of the population) will likely be dead within 3 years.
mirrored from:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Vax2FBYUF0WE/
This IS a War World 3 and the Greatest Crime Against Humanity
I'm sure there are many Israelis who were complicit in carrying out the Greatest Crime Against Humanity the world has ever seen, but whoever these elders are, they look genuinely surprised to learn about just how stupid they were. Dr. Zelenko even invokes God Almighty and says that everyone who took the shot turned away from
God and turned to the worshipers of Moloch instead. (We'll see how that works out for them) Dr. Zelenko equates jabbing kids with child sacrifice and informs them all that the majority of "vaccinated" (which is over 80% of the population) will likely be dead within 3 years.
mirrored from:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Vax2FBYUF0WE/
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