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Caring Corrupted | The Killing Nurses of the Third Reich
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100 views • October 18, 2021
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Many consider doctors, nurses and other medical professionals to be "trustworthy" people. Perhaps this is due to the Hippocratic Oath they take to "do no harm". History, both past and recent has many examples where the opposite has been true, and these "trusted professionals" have enabled to most egregious attrocities in human history.
This is history's most famous example; though the parallels with the current situation are obvious.
The Narrator leaves us with this statement:
"It's up to each of us to learn from the past and be ready to interrupt the forces that may try to exploit the few for the benefit of the majority".
We would posit it was always about "exploiting the many for the benefit of the few", perhaps if you have seen "JFK to 9/11: Everything is a Rich Man's Game" you will agree. Just as it is now.
"Those who can make you believe absurdities, can make you commit attrocities."
- Voltaire
"Those who cannot remember the past are condemned to repeat it."
- George Santayana
By: Cizik School of Nursing
Original url: https://youtu.be/Rz8ge4aw8Ws
From the video description:
Cizik School of Nursing has created a REMI Platinum Award-winning documentary film that tells the grim cautionary tale of nurses who participated in the Holocaust and abandoned their professional ethics during the Nazi era. The 56-minute film, Caring Corrupted: the Killing Nurses of the Third Reich, casts a harsh light on nurses who used their professional skills to murder the handicapped, mentally ill and infirm at the behest of the Third Reich and directly participated in genocide.
Website: https://fnqcitizenscollective.com
Telegram: https://t.me/FNQCitizensCollective
Many consider doctors, nurses and other medical professionals to be "trustworthy" people. Perhaps this is due to the Hippocratic Oath they take to "do no harm". History, both past and recent has many examples where the opposite has been true, and these "trusted professionals" have enabled to most egregious attrocities in human history.
This is history's most famous example; though the parallels with the current situation are obvious.
The Narrator leaves us with this statement:
"It's up to each of us to learn from the past and be ready to interrupt the forces that may try to exploit the few for the benefit of the majority".
We would posit it was always about "exploiting the many for the benefit of the few", perhaps if you have seen "JFK to 9/11: Everything is a Rich Man's Game" you will agree. Just as it is now.
"Those who can make you believe absurdities, can make you commit attrocities."
- Voltaire
"Those who cannot remember the past are condemned to repeat it."
- George Santayana
By: Cizik School of Nursing
Original url: https://youtu.be/Rz8ge4aw8Ws
From the video description:
Cizik School of Nursing has created a REMI Platinum Award-winning documentary film that tells the grim cautionary tale of nurses who participated in the Holocaust and abandoned their professional ethics during the Nazi era. The 56-minute film, Caring Corrupted: the Killing Nurses of the Third Reich, casts a harsh light on nurses who used their professional skills to murder the handicapped, mentally ill and infirm at the behest of the Third Reich and directly participated in genocide.
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