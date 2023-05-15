The Richard Leonard Show: Understanding Gulf War Syndrome and the Importance of VA Enrollment

Richard Leonard Show
Richard Leonard speaks with Valerie Mullikin about Gulf War Syndrome and its impact on veterans who served in the Middle East. They discuss the importance of recognizing these veterans as "Gulf War Veterans" and the implications this has on funding in different geographical locations. Mullikin also highlights the significance of enrolling in the VA system, even if veterans do not use it for care, as it can affect funding and resources for their fellow veterans. This episode is an eye-opening conversation that sheds light on the importance of understanding the challenges that veterans face and the role we can all play in supporting them.
