Half of Children Will Have Autism If This Keeps Up, With Expert Kerri Rivera

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Autism is affecting more and more people, and if these trends continue, one in two children will be afflicted with it in a decade, but it can be dealt with in innovative ways, naturopath and autism expert Kerri Rivera tells The New American magazine's Alex Newman in this episode of Conversations That Matter. Kerri, who opened the first autism clinic in Latin America, has found great success with her methods. She believes the rapid increase in vaccines being pushed on babies and young children is responsible for the epidemic. While the media and the medical establishment deny it, Rivera said simply talking to parents of autistic children will reveal the truth.