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SuperHandles And The Professor Play In High School All-Star Games
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45 views • January 15, 2021
At the end of our senior year of high school, we had two Oregon High-School All-Star Games. Here are the highlights. You'll see @theprofessor, @travislulay, @johnsom3, JD Hill, Jesse McShane, and more. There are also brief appearances by @josh.sutton07 and @mcshane24.
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